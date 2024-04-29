Margot Robbie is a supportive — and stylish — queen.

Robbie, 34, stunned as a bridesmaid for her friend Britt Claxton’s wedding in Australia on Friday, April 26. For the big day, which took place in Robbie’s home country, the actress rocked a silky yellow frock featuring a plunging neckline, halter top, fitted bodice and a floor-length skirt. Just like the other bridesmaids, she teamed it with white strappy sandals and loose waves in her hair.

In a clip shared via Claxton’s Instagram account, Robbie was seen handing the bride a floral bouquet while getting ready. She posed with the bridal party and beamed while walking down the aisle.

When she’s not busy hanging with her friends, Robbie is hitting the red carpet in glamorous gowns. Earlier this month, she wowed at the Breakthrough Prize Ceremony in a black Rick Owens dress, complete with a strapless neckline and cinched skirt. Robbie debuted a lob at the awards show, which was cut slightly past her shoulders and worn down. She also added low-lights to her hair, making her mane darker from her platinum Barbie press tour days.

Related: Margot Robbie’s Best Red Carpet Looks Like a true leading lady, Margot Robbie slays on screen and off. From flowing gowns and silver tones to structured silhouettes and pops of color, the award-winning actress is a force to be reckoned with on the red carpet. Every new movie premiere brings the chance to experiment with her look. From her white Armani […]

One of her most talked about looks from the blockbuster’s press tour came at the London premiere in July 2023. Her custom Vivienne Westwood gown was modeled after a vintage Enchanted Evening Barbie doll from 1960.

Just like the toy, Robbie’s ensemble featured a tulle off-the-shoulder neckline, a corset top, a silky skirt finished with a floral detail at her hip and dainty train and matching gloves.

Related: Margot Robbie’s Best Looks From the ‘Barbie’ Movie Press Tour Margot Robbie is a girl living in a stylish world — and her Barbie press tour looks have proven just that. Three months after donning a custom pink Chanel gown at the 2023 Golden Globes in January, the Australian actress continued the trend at CinemaCon in Las Vegas. Robbie drew inspiration from Barbie’s pink checkered […]

She accessorized with the same pearl choker the doll had on and even rocked her hair and in a similar updo.

That night, she posed with costar Ryan Gosling, who played Ken in the movie. Gosling, 43, dazzled Us in a mint green suit and white undershirt.