Mariah Carey took the corset trend to a new — and naked — level at the 2024 Recording Academy Honors.

Carey, 54, graced the Thursday, February 1, red carpet in nothing but a champagne-colored Schiaparelli corset that was wrapped in bronze tulle fabric, pulled to one side in the shape of a bow. The material fell into a sheer skirt that exposed Carey’s bum and thighs.

The “Obsessed” singer teamed the racy design with sparkly pointed-toe pumps, dangling diamond earrings and glittery bracelets.

For glam, Carey kept her makeup soft, opting for rosy cheeks, gold eyeshadow, wispy lashes and a glossy pink lip. She had her blonde mane parted to one side, styled in loose retro curls.

At the ceremony, presented by the Black Music Collective, Carey received the Recording Academy’s Global Impact Award, which recognizes Black music creators whose dedication to the art form has greatly influenced the industry.

In her acceptance speech, Carey spoke about breaking barriers in her career and how proud she is of how far she’s come.

“When I first started in the music business, I was often told to conform to certain expectations,” she shared. “I was not encouraged to focus on my love for Black music. It took me countless arguments, endless tantrums — I’ll call them tantrums — and mostly unwavering determination, but eventually, I was able to reveal my authentic self, as they say, and create music that came from my heart. In doing so, I discovered a newfound sense of freedom and fulfillment.”

She added, “I accept this award on behalf of every person who has ever felt silenced or marginalized, who has ever been told their voice doesn’t matter. Your truth matters. … We will continue to pave the way together for a future where authenticity is celebrated, diversity is embraced, and music has the power to change the world.”

Throughout her career, Carey has been nominated for 34 Grammys, winning five: Best New Artist and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance in 1991, followed by Best R&B Song, Best Female R&B Vocal Performance and Best Contemporary R&B Album in 2006 for “We Belong Together” and The Emancipation of Mimi.