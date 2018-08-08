Move over glam squads, Marcia Gay Harden’s 14-year-old son Hudson Scheel is a budding makeup artist, and, if his latest YouTube tutorial with his famous mama is any indication, he is more than capable of getting her red carpet ready!

In the nearly 11-minute clip, Scheel shows off his prowess by crafting a super glam look for his actress mom who had apparently just come in the house after weed whacking her garden. Starting with a bare face, the teen expertly demonstrates how to apply a smokey eye, sexy contour, false lashes and neutral lip as he offers some pro tips and answers his mom’s adorable questions along the way.

Rather than start with foundation, Scheel handles the eyes first as not to mess up the complexion with any falling eyeshadow pigment. He skillfully fills in her brows with a pencil and uses a combo of the Kat Von D Shade + Light Eye Contour Palette and an Urban Decay black liner for a sultry smokey eye. But instead of applying mascara straight away, he waits until the very end to ensure the setting powder he will use to lock in the look doesn’t fall onto the lashes and make them look ashy. Genius!

Next, it’s all about the skin. After priming her face with a one-two punch of the Benefit POREfessional Face Primer and Smashbox Photo Finish Mattify Primer Stick, he dots and blends (striping it on, he says, would provide more coverage) the Hourglass Finish Finish Foundation Stick around the face. Clearly, MGH has been doing quite a bit of weed whacking this summer because the foundation shade seems a bit light for her sun-kissed complexion, but Scheel assures the audience — and his mom — that it will look just right once he contours and highlights.

As it turns out, sculpting a Kardashian-level contour is anything but simple, and the 14-year-old uses an array of creams and powders (from Tarte’s Shape Tape Concealer and NYX Professional Highlight & Contour Pro Palette to the IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Pores Pressed Powder and Benefit Cosmetics GALifornia Blush) to chisel her cheekbones, nose and jawline before “baking” (i.e. setting) it all with the Coty Airspun Translucent Powder.

After showing off his ability to tighline his mom’s waterline with a black liner (we can’t even do it to ourselves!) and apply false lashes, the budding pro finishes off the ‘90s-inspired look by lining the pout with a your-lips-but-better Urban Decay liner and filling them in with the Bite Beauty Liquified Lip in Caramelized.

Clearly thrilled with the result, which Scheel likens to supermodel Linda Evangelista, MGH marvels that she “went from the garden to the red carpet” and “loves it.” Here’s hoping Scheel tries his hand at the Fifty Shades of Grey star’s makeup next time she’s got a night out.

