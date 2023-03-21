Matt Damon Gets New Touching Tattoo in Honor of His Late Father: Details

A permanent tribute! Matt Damon has added a new tattoo to his collection.

Celebrity tattoo artist Winterstone — whose real name is Daniel Winter — took to Instagram on Monday, March 21, to debut the new ink on the Martian actor, 52. In the first clip of the black and white reel, the artist showed a photo of him working on Damon’s arm before zooming in on the body art. On the Interstellar actor’s upper right shoulder, the word “nomad” was permanently etched in thin cursive letters.

Winterstone captioned the post, “Got to tattoo an idol of mine! Such a cool job to have great experiences like these. #mattdamon.” He went on to explain the inspiration behind the ink, writing: “The tattoo has great meaning! For his late father We tattooed NOMAD which was his fathers boat and also Says DAMON backwards! Pretty rad tattoo with so much Meaning!”

The We Bought a Zoo actor’s dad, Kent Damon, died at 74 years old in December 2017 after a long battle with bone marrow cancer. The father-son-duo had a close relationship and even acted together in the 2003 hit film Stuck On You.

Later in the social media clip, Winterstone took a selfie with Damon that showed both beaming into the camera. In the last video of the post, Damon is seen giving a microscopic tattoo to the artist, which he wrote about in the caption as well: “And Mr. Damon tattooed me! His first time tattooing! A small universe… aka a dot!”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Fans were quick to praise the Good Will Hunting star’s new ink in the comments. One wrote, “I love everything about this tattoo.” Another added “How awesome!! Matt seems to be a humble human ❤️ Love the meaning,” and more commented “Amazing!”

This isn’t the first time the Jason Bourne actor has worked with the tattoo artist. Back in August 2019, the Stillwater star got his daughters’ names printed onto the same arm. In a vertical list, all their names were spelt out in delicate cursive ink: Alexia, Isabella, Gia and Stella.

Damon shares daughters Isabella, 16, Gia, 14 and Stella, 12, with wife Luciana Barroso, who he met while filming Stuck On You in 2003. The love birds then tied the knot in 2005 and he soon after adopted Barroso’s first born, Alexia, 24, before welcoming his other three children.

Winterstone has also worked with other stars including Kristin Cavallari, Rita Ora, Taika Waititi, Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Joe Jonas and more.