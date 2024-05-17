Through the years, Maye Musk has provided major fashion inspiration through her impeccable wardrobe of glittery gowns, patterned two-pieces and trendy denim. Her son Elon Musk’s closet, on the other hand, isn’t as versatile.

Maye, 76, poked fun at Elon’s go-to aesthetic at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit launch party on Thursday, May 16, which celebrated the 2024 issue and the publication’s 60th anniversary. When asked if she ever gives Elon, 52, style advice, Maye exclusively told Us Weekly, “No.”

“He only has time for a T-shirt,” she said while laughing. “He always gets new T-shirts, and it’s either SpaceX or Mars-related.” (In addition to Elon, Maye is mom of son Kimbal, 51, and daughter Tosca, 49.)

At the Thursday soirée, Maye looked radiant in a red sequin tunic dress, which she paired with strappy crimson sandal heels and dangling crystal earrings. She wore her silver locks in a curled comb over and added on a rosy lip to finish her look.

While Maye did not grace the 2024 SI cover, she did pose in a swimsuit for the 2022 issue. She was a vision in a ruffled one-piece teamed with dangling palm tree earrings.

Maybe told People at the time that she hoped her cover would “make women feel more comfortable in their seventies when they swim, as well as women in their twenties and thirties.”

She added, “When women go to the beach, we’re kind of shy about our bodies, but men will walk around, looking terrible, and they don’t care. I think we have to not care that much!”

SI’s 2024 issue features individual covers of Chrissy Teigen, Gayle King, Kate Upton and Hunter McCgrady as well as a “Legends” cover starring Tyra Banks, Martha Stewart, Molly Sims, Lily Aldridge and more.

“The Legends hold the power to represent the collective us. Each one has played a significant role in the brand’s last 10 years, holding important conversations that have helped shift societal perceptions and led to incredible change for women,” SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day gushed.