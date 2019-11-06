



Wardrobe, a new peer-to-peer fashion rental service, is about to make your next trip to your local laundromat so much more exciting.

Celebrities Share Their Best Fashion Secrets on Us Weekly’s Most Stylish New Yorkers Red Carpet

The platform officially launched on Wednesday, November 6, with a sleek, easy-to-use app full of luxury, designer and vintage fashion. One of the most exciting draws is that you can shop the closets of your favorite celebrities and style influencers — and learn the significance behind each item.

For example, right now, you can score a Valentino dress from Orange Is the New Black’s Alysia Reiner, Burberry stilettos from Real Housewives of NYC star Heather Thomson and vintage Gucci bags from fashion influencer Jenya Kenner. That’s not to mention many more shoes, bags, dresses and jackets from designer labels like Hermes, Balenciaga and Chanel — all of which would normally sport a high pricetag.

Beyonce’s Pink Platforms, Taylor Swift’s Bow-Topped Pumps, More Celeb Shoes to Drool Over

Wardrobe has partnered with over 40 dry cleaners in Manhattan that will serve as rental hotspots, if you will. If you’re looking to lend and live in the city, Wardrobe will pick up items with a retail value of $250 or higher for free at your apartment. According to the app, “the lender takes home 85% of the weekly rental price.” Score!

If you’re looking to rent, step one is to download the app and create a profile. Once you’re in, you can search by closet or by specific wardrobe staples you’re on the hunt for. When you’re ready to check out, select the rental period (either 4-days, 10-days, or 20-days) and then choose whether you’d rather pick up at its laundromat location (for a bonus of $5 off your order) or get it delivered to your home or office.

Unsure if the sizing’s right? Use the app to see what’s in stock at every laundromat hub and you can show up to try on an item before you rent it!

CEO and founder of Wardrobe Adarsh Alphons hopes that the app encourages fashion enthusiasts to live more sustainably and recycle the pieces they don’t reach for as frequently as others. “We put the fashion authority into the hands of our users and offer them a platform for exchange that addresses all of the problems with borrowing clothes — convenience, cleanliness, and value.”

Celebs Wearing Sweats in Public: See the Stars Looking Comfy-Cozy in Casual Ensembles!

He continued: “We are confident that Wardrobe will create a dynamic network of renters looking to explore rare, vintage, or in many cases, couture, pieces.”

At this time, Wardrobe is only available in NYC, but the brand hopes to expand in the future.

