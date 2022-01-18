Rest and relaxation! Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox just gave a glimpse at their bathtime ritual – and it’s just as over-the-top as you would imagine.

The 35-year-old Transformers actress took to Instagram on Monday, January 17, to show off their next-level setup. Not only did they have roses scattered throughout the water, but the newly engaged couple also casually flashed their matching pedicures.

Yes, that’s right. The duo sported a perfectly polished pair of chrome toes for the camera. And chances are the metallic look is courtesy of Kelly’s newly launched nail polish brand UN/DN LAQR. While the brand made its grad debut last year, they recently released a lineup of chrome shades. The Midnight in the Switchgrass stars appear to be wearing the shade Nebula Chrome, which retails for $20.

Matching manicures (and outfits!) is par for the course for the couple. Perhaps their most headline-making set came to pass at the UN/DN LAQR launch party in December 2021.

The actress and the “Bloody Valentine” singer brought their nail art game to a whole new level, as they attached a literal silver chain to their respective pinkies. Together forever, right?! They obviously made a point to stop for a photo op, but they also mastered their movement, walking in sync down the red carpet all the while.

The couple’s coordination goes beyond a whole left foot, right foot situation. Their outfits — be it colors, patterns or materials — play off of one another for just about every outing.

While Fox never disappoints in the fashion department, she admitted to the New York Post in September 2021 that she’s not the one who calls the shots when it comes to couple’s fabulous fashion.

“He’s [Kelly] is always wearing something insane, so I’m heavily influenced by whatever he pulls out of his closet,” she told the outlet. So be it their pink ensembles at the Billboard Music Awards or their glitzy looks at the MTV Video and Music Awards, there’s certainly a degree of thought that goes into making sure their outfits mesh.

“We weren’t necessarily matching,” Fox said of their awards show looks. “We just wanted to go together kind of and then people sort of decided that we were matching. I guess sometimes we did literally match, but it wasn’t a planned thing, it just sort of flowed.”