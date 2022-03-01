Looking the part! Megan Fox has no shame about being a Spice Girls wannabe — and she’s already showing the girl group how she would fit into the squad.

The 35-year-old actress took to Instagram on Monday, February 28, to show the “Viva Forever” singers her take on their iconic ‘90s glam. “Offering myself to the spice girls if they are in need of a new member. BDSM spice,” she captioned a selfie.



While she left the blunt bob to Victoria Beckham and the ultra-high pony to Melanie C, the Jennifer’s Body actress did manage to create a beauty look that would inevitably blend right in. She had her hair curled and fastened in two high pigtails, over-lined lips and a graphic eye complete with a white tightline. Her outfit was on-brand too, as she wore a black mesh halter top.

It didn’t take long for fans to flood the comments section. “BDSM Spice 😭 ur a f—king icon,” one follower said. Another added, “My favorite spice🔥.”

Others simply couldn’t get past the fact that The Transformers star bared a striking resemblance to Kim Kardashian in the photo. “I swore this was Kim when I first saw it,” a user wrote, while another said, “Megan Kardashian/Jenner.”

While her most recent glam is a look for the books, there’s no question that Fox has upped the ante on her makeup over the past few weeks. Rewind to January and the Midnight in the Switchgrass star teamed up with makeup artist Jenna Kristina for a neon orange face beat worthy of a Euphoria cameo.

“If I were the AP Literature teacher at Euphoria High,” she captioned her post at the time. In the selfie, Fox rocked a graphic cut crease and matching neon orange nails.

The look — and the propositioning of joining the HBO MAX series — was a hit with Fox’s 19.1 million followers. “CMON EUPHORIA DOLLL,” one user wrote, while another said, “Petition for Meg to play a teacher on Euphoria.”

Fox’s neon nail art and amazing eye shadow may have a little something to do with her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly’s over-the-top fashion. Not only does her husband-to-be have a new nail polish line, UN/DN LAQR, but she’s also credited him with “heavily” influencing her fashion and beauty.

“[My look] depends on what he’s wearing and he’s wearing something insane,” the actress told New York Post. “I’m heavily influenced by whatever he pulls out of his closet.”

