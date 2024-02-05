Megan Fox bared all in the name of fashion at a 2024 Grammys viewing party.

While the 37-year-old actress skipped the Sunday, February 4, awards ceremony, she did watch the big show at the Hollywood Palladium in a see-through chainmail dress. The barely-there frock featured silver circle medallions throughout and a plunging back. She accessorized the daring look with silver platform heels and an oversized black feather coat, which she wore off the shoulders.

Fox also took the opportunity to debut pink hair, which she wore parted down the middle and in loose waves. She sported heavy eyeliner, smokey eyeshadow and glossy pink lips. A metal accessory hung from her bottom lip.

Machine Gun Kelly, whom Fox has been in an on again, off again engagement with since January 2022, also skipped the awards ceremony this year. He did, however, attend a pre-Grammy gala on Saturday, February 3.

Kelly, 33, channeled his inner goth at the star-studded event with a black monochromatic look that featured chain suspenders, black leather cut out gloves and black shoes with a skeleton feet design. Other guests in attendance included Dove Cameron, Jon Bon Jovi and Flavor Flav.

While Fox is known for frequently wearing provocative outfits both on and off the red carpet, in an October 2021 interview with Elle, she admitted to not always feeling comfortable showing so much skin.

“I just think that you’ve got to wear what makes you feel good,” she said. “And by the way, there are plenty of days where I’m just not in the mood, and all I want to wear is giant sweats. There are definitely some times where mentally, I’m not in a place where I want to be exposed or interact with the world.”

She added, “I think style is a closer reflection of your mood than some people realize, and because of that, it changes constantly. Like I change multiple times a day sometimes, don’t you?”