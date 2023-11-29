Megan Fox has a new outlook on style.

Fox, 37, opened up about her “weird relationship with fashion” in a Wednesday, November 29, interview with WWD. “For a long time, I ran from fashion and lived in nothing but sweatpants or workout clothes and never wanted to express myself,” she told the publication.

She continued: “And then more recently, I rediscovered it, and especially right now, I’m going through all these different phases of like, ‘what do I like and what can I wear that expresses how I’m feeling or what do I want or what I want to say in this moment?’ I’m learning to use fashion in a way that reflects who I am now.”

Thinking back, Fox said the outfits she wore in the 2009 film Jennifer’s Body was “such a good representation of who I am in general.” From her character’s “poppy” pieces to “goth icon” vibe, Fox gushed that she feels she is “both of those things, and I always have been.”

While she’s become known for rocking fitted clothes that accentuate her curves, Fox revealed she’s now experimenting with “really oversize pieces” — although she admitted there will still be days she needs to “be naked” at events. “I don’t have one consistent style. It really does depend on just what I’m feeling in the moment,” she noted.

In July, she took toInstagram to show off a sultry photoshoot of her in the woods. In the images, she sported a sheer wet dress that hugged her bust and revealed her nipples. She left the back of the dress unzipped, exposing her bum. Fox also crawled through the forest in a sparkly green bikini top and thong bottoms.

More recently, Fox showed off her newfound style while arriving at the Drew Barrymore Show earlier this month. At the time, she slayed in a loose cropped blazer and shorts. She covered up with an olive green coat and topped the look off with red pointed-toe heels and matching sunglasses.

Fashion isn’t the only thing Fox is experimenting with. The actress ditched her signature brunette strands for a bright red bob and is working on completing a tattoo sleeve.

Before chopping her locks, Fox debuted a cowboy copper hair color at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. For the soirée, her tresses were parted down the middle and styled in a bouncy blowout. She topped the look off with a plunging Miss Sohee Couture gown and a diamond necklace.