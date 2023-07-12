Megan Fox bid farewell to a tattoo she got in honor of ex-husband Brian Austin Green.

Tattoo artist Jesse, owner of SYZYGY Precision Tattooing in Los Angeles, revealed via Instagram on Tuesday, July 11, that he covered up the 37-year-old actress’ old art with a new design.

“Was able to completely hide the old tattoo underneath the new snake and flowers she wanted,” Jesse wrote alongside a snap of Fox showing off the ink, which was placed at her hip and cascaded down below her bikini line. Fox previously had Green’s first name engraved on her pelvis.

“Very grateful for all of the opportunity tattooing has given me and all of the cool people I’ve met along the way,” Jesse continued. “Thanks for your trust @meganfox.”

Green, 49, and Fox met on the set of Hope & Faith in 2004 when she was just 18 years old. The twosome got engaged two years later and tied the knot in June 2010 after calling off their original February 2009 wedding plans.

Fox and Green welcomed their first son together, Noah, in September 2012. Their second son, Bodhi, arrived in February 2014, more than one year before Fox filed for divorce in August 2015.

Eight months later, however, Us confirmed that Fox was pregnant with her and Green’s third child. Fox filed to dismiss their divorce case in Los Angeles in August 2019, but the twosome called it quits for good the following May after more than a decade of marriage.

After her split from Green, Fox moved on with Machine Gun Kelly, whom she sparked a romance with while filming their movie Midnight in the Switchgrass. The 33-year-old musician proposed in January 2022, one month before Fox and Green reached an official divorce settlement.

Fox and Kelly sparkled split rumors earlier this year, with an insider telling Us that the couple had a “big fight” over Super Bowl weekend. The two have since worked things out in “serious couples therapy,” per a second source in May. “They’ve come a long way. Friends think they will make it through and [eventually] start planning their wedding.”

The insider noted that Fox and Kelly were initially aiming to tie the knot in October 2023 before their wedding ended up “getting delayed indefinitely.” According to a source, the duo are currently “hoping for 2024”

Green, for his part, is currently dating Dancing With the Stars‘ Sharna Burgess. The couple share 12-month-old son Zane. (Green is also the father of son Kassius, 21, with ex Vanessa Marcil.)