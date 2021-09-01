Megan Fox has a handful of claims to fame in the beauty and style space. Because from her top-notch couple style with Machine Gun Kelly (seriously, it doesn’t get any better) to her abnormally shiny hair, the 35-year-old actress looks pretty freaking amazing at all times.

And when it comes to makeup, there’s no denying that the Transformer star can rock a subtle smoky eye like no other. From the perfectly executed wing to expertly blended shadow, she’s mastered the whole sultry glam look.

Lucky for Us, we were able to sit down with Tobi Henney, who worked with Fox on her new movie, Til Death, to figure out exactly how to execute the iconic eye at home.

The first step? Set up your shadow. To keep things on the subdued side, she suggests opting for a bronzy, copper shade across the lid. “I would get something like the Lune + Aster Dawn to Dusk Gel Eyeliner in Copper and we do a little run of it across the upper lash line and then we smudge,” she exclusively told Stylish, noting that a soft brush is helpful for blending out the look.

When it comes to the cat eye of it all, Henney says her “favorite product” is the Tom Ford Eye Defining Pen. “I draw a very thin inner line into a really, graphic, sharp medium wing,” she explained.

While the length of the wing will depend on your eye shape, a good rule of thumb is to line up the liner with the tail end of the brow. “I would go one-third to half of the way up, depending on the look you want,” the makeup artist explained.

Granted, a great product and magnifying mirror doesn’t always equal perfection — especially when you’re not a pro. That’s why Henney recommends keeping makeup remover and a pointed cotton tip on stand by to clean up any mishaps.

The other must-have step to recreating a Megan Fox-esque face beat, is picking the perfect pinky-nude lipstick, such as Lune + Aster’s Power Lips Lipstick in shade Double Booked, which launches on Bluemercury.com on September 3. The hydrating lippie is extremely nourishing and gives a beautiful satin finish.

“It’s a really pinky, neutral shade that’s very creamy and something like this looks really beautiful if you’re trying to do a similar look to what she had in Til Death,” Henney explained.