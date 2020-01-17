Megan Thee Stallion is officially making hot girl winter happen. The rapper teamed up with popular social shopping platform Depop to open a Texas-inspired shop, launching on Friday, January 17.

Celebs in Their Boldest Nearly Naked Red Carpet Looks of All Time

Vogue shared a photo of “Hot Girl Meg” on Instagram, dressed in a long-sleeved ruffled dress with a matching cowboy hat and over-the-knee white boots.

The outlet captioned the pic, “If you turned #hotgirlsummer into a lifestyle, we have some good news for you: @theestallion has partnered with @depop on a special sale of items from her closet, as well as items from the ‘Hot Girl Summer’ and ‘All Dat’ videos.”

Megan Thee Stallion released 16 outfits for purchase. Two options straight from her music videos include her white tassel jacket featured in her “All Dat” music video and a neon green tiger-striped shirt from the “Hot Girl Summer” video.

Items that are straight from Megan Thee Stallion’s wardrobe include a cozy lounge set from Fashion Nova and funky nyon chaps from Pretty Little Thing. The Texas native even released some pieces from designers in her home state to spotlight their work.

“Texas is having a moment right now. We’ve got a style and a swag that people want,” said the hitmaker in a statement. “Depop is like a creative community that brings Texas fever worldwide and allows anyone to get a piece of that hot girl 2020.”

Celebs in Undies: Stars Who Flaunt What Their Mamas Gave Them in Lingerie

Proceeds from purchases made on Megan The Stallion’s Depop shop will go towards the nonprofit organization, F–k Cancer.

If you’re hoping to covet one of the rapper’s items, Us Weekly recommends that you act fast — pieces are selling out quickly!

The Exact Makeup and Hair Products Celebs Wore on the 2020 Golden Globes Red Carpet

This isn’t the first time the star’s sold items on the app. In the past, she’s sold fun pieces like jewel-studded diamond hoops, Baby Phat leopard-print bike shorts and a Fubu neon green bomber jacket — all of which were $80 or under.