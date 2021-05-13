Whether she’s being the “fancy lady” or “getting dirty” outdoors, Meghan King has many roles in life. But, it was her appreciation for the superhero-like powers of women around the world that inspired her t-shirt collaboration with LULUSIMONSTUDIO.

“Ever since I developed my social media platform, I thought to myself, ‘What is so important to me?’ And, it’s important to me to empower women,” the 36-year-old blogger tells Us Weekly’s Stylish in an exclusive interview.

To achieve that end, she teamed up with the clothing brand to create a trio of t-shirts that she not only sketched herself (talk about creativity!), but that will also donate a whopping 100% of the proceeds back to By Grace Foundation, a nonprofit organization in the process of building a sewing workshop for local women in South Africa.

“There’s a whole movement in society of women supporting women and not breaking each other down,” she says while explaining her thought process behind the designs.

“I think it’s cool to look at the feminine hands [drawn on one of the shirts]. It’s not the stereotypical image of two man hands without rings or bracelets. They have nails done — we’re women, we like these things,” the former Real Housewives of Orange County star explains.

And getting rid of stereotypes is something that King wanted to come through in the collection, namely with the Sunglasses Destructed Tee, which depicts the many figurative hats that women wear.

“I often feel that I’m typecast into certain roles. Being a wife, being a mother, being a former reality star, being an influencer — maybe being into outdoor activities,” King says. “Typecasting is fine, we’re humans, we like to label people.”

But even so, the mom of three doesn’t want those “labels” to be limiting.

“It doesn’t mean we need to be stuck within those labels forever. Today, tomorrow, we can evolve and change and we can have many different labels as we go through life,” the blogger tells Us.

She continues: “The sunglasses represent that we can be all of these women — wearing all of these different types of sunglasses — and that’s okay. That’s the beauty of it.”

Each of the t-shirts in the collection, which is currently available on lulusimonstudio.com, retails for $42. And, customers will have the chance to see exactly where their money is going.

King, who is traveling to Africa in June, has committed to showing her followers the sewing center being built from the collection’s proceeds. “I’m personally ensuring that 100 percent of everything I sell — and I’m going to sell enough of these — will build that center,” she tells Stylish.