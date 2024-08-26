Meghan Markle’s fan pages: 1, Us: 0. The duchess’ biggest fans sold out her recent Mango collared top almost instantly, leaving the rest of us wanting more. Fortunately, we were able to find an even more affordable lookalike on Amazon — and it makes the perfect transitional top for fall.

The Suits star was initially spotted in the collared top while at an Afro Women and Power Forum on a trip to Colombia with Prince Harry. Putting a chic spin on the top, she paired it with a colorful floral sequin maxi skirt from Silvia Tcherassi, some Manolo Blahnik magenta pumps and several pieces of expensive gold jewelry. Being the most versatile piece of her outfit, her collared top was our favorite, so we found a lookalike for fall that’s just $19 on Amazon.

Get the Zeagoo Sleeveless Button-Up Shirt (Originally $24) on sale for just $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 26, 2024, but are subject to change.

The Zeagoo Sleeveless Button-Up Shirt gives you Markle’s refined and chic style but on a budget. It looks exactly like her pick, featuring a sleeveless design, button-up front and collared neckline. And in case white isn’t what you were looking for, the top comes in several other colors like green, black and pink.

As mentioned above, we love how easily this top can be mixed and matched with the rest of your wardrobe. As Markle illustrated with her outfit, it makes a fantastic summertime top when paired with a maxi skirt and some heels. However, it’ll also go with countless fall and winter ‘fits too, as it’s easily layerable. It can go under things like blazers, sweaters and cardigans and can be dressed up with trousers for the office and down with jeans for a happy hour.

Prefer a collared top with sleeves? Or maybe you’d want something that has stripes? Keep scrolling to shop one of our other favorite button-up tops below that might better suit your style.

Shop more button-up tops we love:

Not your style? Explore more button-up tops here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

