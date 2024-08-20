Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Meghan Markle may be in Colombia, but she’s showing Us how to pull off French girl style right!

The American Riviera Orchard founder was spotted hand in hand with Prince Harry on August 16 while on their Colombia trip in a French girl-inspired ‘fit. It consisted of a white collared top, some cropped pants, minimal gold accessories and a brown blazer. The stars of the outfit, however, were her Chanel flats, which are essentially the epitome of French girl chic. And while her pick costs $1,100, we found a near-exact lookalike on Amazon you can snag for only $35.

Get the Dream Pairs Square Toe Slingback Flats for just $35 at Amazon!

Recreate Markle’s polished and sophisticated look with the Dream Pairs Square Toe Slingback Flats. Like her designer style, the flats have a rounded toe, slingback design and slightly raised heel. They also feature the iconic two-tone design on the toe that’s sure to garner compliments. This flat is made of vegan leather with a textile toe and a rubber sole. It comes in Markle’s colorway of choice, beige and black, as well as a few others.

The flats are starting to get noticed by shoppers as well, now having garnered over one hundred five-star ratings.

One of those reviewers said that they “look way more expensive than they are,” are “trendy” and are “comfortable off the chain.”

“Although they are flats, I will be wearing them to a wedding with a very expensive dress,” they said. “I am confident of the compliments that I will receive!”

Like Markle showcased, this style of flats will pair great with trousers and blazers, but they can get with many more French girl ‘fits. Just in time for fall, they’d pair perfectly with jeans and a striped sweater for casual Saturday lunch dates. But they could also be dressed up with an LBD for the office or a date night as well.

If you’ve been looking for a pair of flats to add to your collection, but these aren’t quite your style, no need to worry! We’ve rounded up a few of our other favorites that you can check out below.

Shop more slingback flats we love:

Not your style? Explore more flats here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

