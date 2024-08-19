Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Meghan Markle’s trip to Colombia has inspired Us for so many reasons. On top of helping to tackle important issues like cyberbullying, the Duchess of Sussex has worn tons of summer fashion pieces we now want to emulate in our own outfits. One we couldn’t help keep our mouse from clicking on was a pair of gladiator sandals she wore that are still in stock — a pair we found a $24 lookalike for as well.

While on the trip, Markle was spotted at an event with Prince Harry in a very coastal-chic outfit. It consisted of a white T-shirt, a white Juan De Dios maxi skirt, some minimal gold accessories and Stuart Weitzman Benni Sandals. To our surprise and delight, her original sandals were still in stock on Amazon — but with her star power, who knows how long they’ll be available. However, seeing that they’re $295, we wanted to find a more budget-friendly pair just like them — and they’re just $24 on Amazon.

The Colgo Thong Flat Sandals will create the same chic summer style for outfits like Markle’s, but they’ll also make for a great timeless sandal style. Like the American Riviera Orchard owner’s, the sandals have a gold buckle detail, a thong-style design and a flat height. They’re made of a durable faux-leather material and come in several colors, whether you prefer a brown color like Markle’s or something a little different like black, white or even peach. The buckle detail is adjustable, which means you can easily set it to the size that fits your foot best. They also feature a non-slip TPR rubber sole and come in sizes 5.5-12.

A favorite of Amazon shoppers, the sandals also have over 2,500 five-star ratings.

One of those reviewers said they “really like the fit” of the sandals and that they “go with almost everything.”

“I have severe foot pain that prevents me from wearing closed-toe shoes right now,” they said. “I liked these so much, I ordered them in 4 colors.”

The timeless style that they are, these sandals can be worn with a maxi skirt and T-shirt like Markle’s outfit, but also with so much more. They can be worn to the beach with your bikini, cover-up, woven hat and tote bag, but also for things like lunch dates, paired with jeans, a good blouse and a crossbody bag. Of course, they’d also pair with a variety of dresses, whether they may be flowy white midi styles or colorful boho maxi styles.

