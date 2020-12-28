Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Gifted Archie the Most Thoughtful Present

The perfect holiday gift! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry gifted their son Archie something that’s both thoughtful and fashionable.

In their 19-month-old son’s name, for Christmas the couple bought 100 hats from New Zealand organization, Make Give Live, to give back to the local community. And thanks to the company’s buy one, donate one policy, the organization will be able to provide 200 beanies to those in need.

On Sunday, December 27, the enterprise took to Instagram to thank the duo for their incredible generosity. “Meghan & Harry have generously given us a gift that will keep on giving well beyond this Christmas,” the Instagram caption read alongside a series of behind-the-scenes pics. “We love that they share our values and wrote to us just before Christmas to order 100 beanies to donate to Archie’s Kiwi friends.” How cute is that?!

In Sunday’s post, the organization shared a pic of Archie wearing the $49 Cocobear design, featuring what looks like little fluffy bear ears on the top. In the other snaps, Make Give Live shared heartwarming behind-the-scenes snaps showcasing the making of the hats.

“They said that they wanted to help our members continue to enjoy making, connecting and supporting each other which has never been as important as now,” the Instagram caption continued. “So thank you to everyone that is part of our community, contributing to our impact through supporting, buying, and making! ❤️”

According to the post, New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern helped put Make Give Live in touch with the couple to thank them for their purchase. “Thank you @jacindaardern for letting them know we were trying to get in touch to wish them Merry Christmas and thank them for shining a light on the work we do with this image that captured hearts around the world.”

