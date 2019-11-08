



Meghan Markle is just like Us in the makeup department — she does do it herself, after all! But she also suffers the occasional mishap like all makeup fans.

On Thursday, November 7, the Duchess of Sussex attended the Poppy Factory’s Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey. During the ceremony, she greeted veterans, including one named William Allen whom she gave a hug. As it turns out, when she pulled away she left a smudge of powder on his jacket.

A Tweet from the Daily Mail shows the D-Day veteran with the faint little remnants on his shoulder. However, he didn’t mind at all. In fact, he loved it!

“I’m never washing that,” he exclaimed.

And here is D-Day veteran William Allen – a remarkable man who celebrates his 100th birthday next month. Meghan hugged and kissed him, leaving a little make-up smudge on his jacket. ‘I’m never washing that!’ he said. pic.twitter.com/zQ8iAnX8FO — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) November 7, 2019

While we’re sure Markle didn’t mean to smudge her makeup on the coat, we’d also bet she wouldn’t mind much that her makeup got a little messed up in the process. The duchess is very low-key when it comes to her glam, preferring to do it herself for most occasions just like sister-in-law Kate Middleton.

The first time her DIY methods made headlines was back during a tour of Ireland when her long-time friend and makeup artist Daniel Martin posted a snap of the beauty, complimenting her look. When one commenter asked if he did it, he replied, “I didn’t but she’s so good herself, right!?” And to another fan he wrote, “She did her make-up herself for this.”

While some have speculated that the new mom forgoes a professional to seem less fussy and keep up with the Duchess of Cambridge, that has been proven completely untrue. “She just likes doing her own makeup. [It has] nothing to do with Kate,” a source told Us back in April. “Meghan has her makeup done for some special occasions but likes to do it herself.”

Another royal who’s a fan of DIY makeup is Queen Elizabeth. It was just revealed this week in an excerpt from Angela Kelly’s book The Other Side of the Coin: the Queen, the Dresser, that the monarch applies her makeup every day except for one special occasion: the annual Christmas speech.

“You might be surprised to know that this is the only occasion throughout the year when Her Majesty does not do her own makeup,” Kelly wrote.