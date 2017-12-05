Meghan Markle is a trendsetter for more than just her fashion choices … people also want her nose, face and hair! Since her engagement to Prince Harry, plastic surgeons and hairstylists have all seen a spike in clients requesting to look like the Suits starlet.

“It started about six months ago with one to two inquiries regarding Meghan’s nose per week,” Dr. Phillip Miller, an NYC based Facial Plastic Surgeon and expert in rhinoplasty, tells Stylish. After the engagement announcement, it has been two per at a minimum with no signs of slowing down.

Dr. Stafford Broumand, another NYC based plastic surgeon, agreed that more patients are requesting Markle’s face. “What we discuss with our patients is the judicious use of Botox for the forehead and crow’s feet wrinkles, fillers strategically placed to enhance their cheekbones to give a more heart-shaped face and either a liquid rhinoplasty or a surgical rhinoplasty to improve the shape, size and profile of their nose,” he told Us.

Plastic surgeon Dr. Joseph Russo’s patients are most interested in getting the “Markle sparkle,” and his office offers non-invasive treatments as well as injectables to score her glowing skin. “To help patients achieve this sparkle, our master nurse offers Dermal Rolling Sessions, a quick in-office treatment that includes products and tools for at-home maintenance, similar to the products Meghan reportedly uses herself,” he told Us. “Cheek contouring is the next most popular request, and we like to layer dermal fillers such as Juvederm Volume, Juvederm Ultra Plus and Juvederm Vollure to create a Markle-esque shape.”

NYC-based hairstylist Adel Chabbi, owner of Adel Atelier, has also seen an increase in requests for her warm brunette tresses. “I’ve experienced more clients requesting a color that is more uniform like hers: a deep color without much contrast which also happens to be perfect for winter,” he told Us. “They want the hair to be smooth with lots of shine.”

If you’re looking to steal a Markle-approved beauty secret, check out her favorite products, including some drugstore buys!

