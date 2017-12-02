When Prince Harry proposed to Meghan Markle with a custom engagement ring featuring three diamonds, including two from Princess Diana’s personal collection, and a gold band, the world collectively swooned.

The unique ring is classic, elegant and eye-catching. While we can’t all get our hands on a royal ring (or fiancee) like the Suits star, Stylish rounded up 7 engagement rings that feature Markle’s stand-out elements: three stones in a gold setting.

Scroll through to see seven stunning three-stone engagement rings!