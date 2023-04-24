A current coiffure! Meghan Markle switched up her look.

The 41-year-old California native ditched her signature bouncy curls for a sleek, bone-straight mane. Meghan debuted the subtle change while introducing her friend and photographer Misan Harriman before his recent TED Talk. “The Duchess of Sussex was kind enough to introduce me unto the stage for my @Ted. Thank you for the support Meg,” Harriman captioned a Monday, April 24, Instagram post that included a photo of Meghan speaking on a big screen.

The duchess complemented her glossy crown with soft glam that included delicate mascara, a golden highlight and a pink lip. Meghan usually opts for heavier makeup that features bold eyeliner.

The “Archetypes” podcast host’s public engagement marks her first since Buckingham Palace confirmed she will not be attending King Charles III’s coronation.

A source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month that her decision had to do with her children. “As much as Meghan appreciates the invite to the coronation, she wouldn’t miss her son’s birthday for the world,” the insider said of the former actress, who shares son Archie, 3, and daughter Lilibet, 22 months, with Prince Harry. “Despite being the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan is a mom first.” Harry, 38, will appear at the May 6 soirée solo.

Discussions surrounding Meghan’s presence at the coronation arose again this past weekend when a rep for the Bench author denied rumors that letters she reportedly exchanged with Charles, 74, after her and Harry’s 2021 tell-all led to her missing the upcoming event.

“The Duchess of Sussex is going about her life in the present, not thinking about correspondence from two years ago related to conversations from four years ago,” the Sussexes’ rep said in a statement to Harper’s Bazaar on Saturday, April 22. “Any suggestion otherwise is false and frankly ridiculous.”

The denial came one day after The Telegraph reported that the Suits alum exchanged letters with Charles about her and Harry‘s March 2021 interview on CBS. During the explosive sit-down, the couple claimed that a royal family member questioned “how dark” son Archie’s skin would be while Meghan was pregnant. Harry and Meghan refused to publicly name the person.

After the interview aired, according to The Telegraph, Meghan exchanged correspondence with her father-in-law about the incident, which quickly made headlines and went viral on social media.

“The Duchess is believed to have thanked the King for his words,” the Telegraph reported. “The Duchess’s letter is also said to suggest that she had never intended to specifically accuse the individual involved of being a racist, but was raising concerns about unconscious bias.”

The letter allegedly named the individual who made the remark about skin tone, but the now-monarch and the philanthropist allegedly agreed in the letters that the comment was “an innocent observation.”