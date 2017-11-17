Get your wallets ready: Meghan Markle’s just given Us our inspiration for the cutest and most practical boot to wear all winter long. The Suits actress was spotted over the weekend on the set of the show wearing her trusty winter boots — a pair of Kamik Sienna bits that retail $120.

Markle may be dating Prince Harry, but that doesn’t mean she gets excused from enduring the downside of winter like the rest of us. Anyone who lives in places that experience frigid temperatures, slush, snow, sleet, ice in the winter knows the pain of staying chic in the cold, which is why her boot choice is particularly clutch. And since the actress happens to be from Canada, so she knows a thing or two about a brutal winter — and what is going to be her best defense against it.

Markle was peeped leaving her trailer on a particularly frigid evening rocking her Kamik Sienna boots with a pair of black jeans and a black puffer coat. She even matched her tan handbag to the tan laces on the plaid and dark brown boot that is equal parts functional and cute!

You can pick up a pair of these staples at Nordstrom, Zappos and DSW. Not only will you feel fancy AF rocking basically royal-endorsed footwear while you brave the elements, but your toesies will be kept toasty (and dry) too!

Looking for more Meghan Markle style inspo? In September she made her debut with beau Prince Harry at the Invictus Games with a couple of major looks. There was her gorgeous monochrome burgundy Aritzia dress, which she wore to the athletic events opening ceremony — perfect holiday inspiration! Or, Markle also demonstrated her styling chops with a sleek and classic white button down blouse and jeans, too. Trust that we have our eyes peeled for more Markle style moments to keep us all well-dressed this holiday season.

