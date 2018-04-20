Consider it Freaky Friday, y’all — Meghan Markle has officially worn a dress that was also worn by Kim Kardashian. No, you didn’t wake up in a parallel universe. The dress in question: Black Halo’s $375 Jackie O. Belted dress, a classic by all standards.

Ms. Markle stepped out exactly one month to the day before her nuptials with Prince Harry to attend the Women’s Empowerment reception on Thursday, April 19 wearing the black sheath that hits at the knee and is perfectly tailored to subtly nip at the waist (enhanced with the belt). The royal-to-be paired the look with suede ankle wrap stiletto pumps and a suede clutch. She looked sleek, professional and not overdone for the occasion. An A+ styling decision.

The dress is a bonafide red carpet classic, too. It’s been spotted on the red carpet since it was launched in 2006, talk about longevity. Needless to say, it’s been worn by many a celebrity including Blake Lively, Katherine Heigl, Tyra Banks and yes, Kim Kardashian. Both Kim and Blake rocked the flattering number in white, while Tyra sported it in tan and Katherine in blue — further proving that not only is this dress cut flatteringly, but it works in just about any color under the rainbow too.

Why has the Jackie O. dress stood the test of time? For a number of reasons. First, it’s not just cut well to fit the body — its sleek, simple silhouette you could wear it to work for a day when you need to look like a boss, or you could wear it to a cocktail party with killer accessories that dress it up. You could take it either way.

Even better: the cool neckline makes for an interesting twist on the classic shift, so you know you won’t ever look snoozy. Plus, it’s just a hint of added sex appeal, so you still look demure.

If that’s not justification to pick up a Jackie O. Belted Dress in red, black and blue — we don’t know what is. Who wore it best? Impossible to say. There’s not a bad way to wear this frock.

