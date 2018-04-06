Leave it to Meghan Markle to make us reconsider style decisions that we had previously put to rest. Today’s contestant: boot-cut jeans.

Just five weeks out from their upcoming nuptials, Markle is showing no signs of slowing down with the fashion inpso. She stepped out with Prince Harry looking casual-cool on Friday, April 6, at the University of Bath’s Sports Training Village to support athletes that are getting ready for the Invictus Games (where the happy couple made their first appearance together, if you recall). Since Markle was rocking a pair of Mother boot-cut jeans (she’s worn ‘em before, too, #relatable) that she paired with an Invictus Games branded pullover.

But back to her jeans. She’s sporting pants that aren’t stovepipe skinnies — but they aren’t wide-leg either. They are quite literally cut for boots, which is fantastic when you want to play with proportions and have your pant hems cover the majority of your footwear — a sneaky trick for making the leg look way longer and balance curvy thighs (not that that’s an issues for Ms. Markle).

To top off the look: a classic Babaton khaki trench. Ladies, when in doubt, throw a trench over it — Meghan is proof that this is a styling hack made of gold.

Our takeaway is as follows: to revamp your look for a super casual event, put on a pair of leg-elongating boot-cut jeans and throw a trench over your outfit and you have yourself a stylish get up in a snap.

