Meghan Markle is back again with another off-the-shoulder look.

Markle, 42, attended the World Mental Health Day Festival in New York City on Tuesday, October 10, in a white off-the-shoulder pantsuit by Altuzarra. Her blazer featured a dramatic off-the-shoulder boat neck cut with buttons that stop midway down before flaring out at the hip. Markle finished the look off with a pair of matching white wide-leg trousers and her go-to nude Aquazzura pumps.

She accessorized the look with a pair of Sarah Hendler bespoke ‘Spear’ dangle stud earrings in Emerald and Sapphires and a short gold necklace with an emerald stone designed by Logon Hollowell.

Her hair was pulled back into her signature messy bun. For makeup, she opted for a smokey eye, pink lipstick and a light blush.

Markle was joined by her husband, Prince Harry, who kept his look simple with a dark suit and tie.

The mom of two is known for her off-the-shoulder looks. Perhaps most famous was the pink off-the-shoulder dress she wore to Trooping the Color, Queen Elizabeth II’s official birthday celebration, in 2018. At the time, Markle was dragged in the tabloids and on the internet for wearing what was then deemed inappropriate and a breaking of royal protocol.

More recently, Markle wore an off-the-shoulder white Louis Vuitton gown in December with Harry to accept the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Award in New York City.

The couple’s appearance at the World Mental Health Day Festival was a part of their Archewell Foundation’s first in-person event. Its purpose was to provide a platform for parents to speak about mental health struggles in the age of social media.

Markle and Harry, 39, took to the stage and spoke about their own fears of being parents to children in the digital age. Markle explained that although their children are young — their son Archie is 4 and their daughter Lilibet is 2 — she worries about how social media will affect them in the future.

“Being a mom is the most important thing in my entire life – outside, of course, being a wife to this one,” she told the audience, gesturing to Harry. “But I will say I feel fortunate that our children are at an age, again quite young, so this isn’t in our immediate future, but I also feel frightened at how it’s continuing to change and this will be in front of us.”

Markle ended by saying, “Everyone is affected by the online world and social media. We all just want to feel safe. I’m confident that with more ears and awareness and visibility of what is really happening, we can make some significant change together.”