Meghan Markle’s ‘Raising the Future’ T-Shirt Is the Ultimate Mom Attire

At it again! Meghan Markle is no stranger to wearing outfits with sweet tributes and hidden meanings, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the 39-year-old royal gave moms everywhere a message with her most recent clothing choice.

For her very brief cameo during Prince Harry’s The Me You Can’t See docuseries trailer, which was released on Monday, May 17, the Suits actress was spotted wearing a casual white tee with the slogan “RAISING THE FUTURE” printed on the front.

Markle, who is currently expecting her second child and first daughter, scooped up the cute shirt from UK-based brand Mére Soeur, which specializes in clothes for mothers. The shirt retails for $33 and is available in sizes small to 3XL.

“However you choose to do it, whatever your parenting choices, we’re all doing it. The greatest and hardest job you’ll ever have,” the t-shirt’s description reads.

Once the brand discovered that Markle was rocking their clothing in The Me You Can’t See, which dives into “honest discussions about mental health and emotional wellbeing,” they took to Instagram to share their excitement.

“Excuse me but 🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯 if you know how my brand started and why then you’ll understand why I shed a small happy tear just now 🥺🤣❤️ Endlessly grateful to be here always🙏🏼 #raisingthefutute #meghanmarkle #meghanmarklestyle PS. THEY’RE ONLINE NOW,” the brand’s founder captioned a screengrab from the YouTube video.

Royal style watchers certainly gave the t-shirt their stamp of approval too, taking to Twitter to share their support of Markle’s most recent fashion statement.

“I am raising an inspiring and empowering generation of (mainly black & mixed race) girls. The world will be a much better place with more girls like me,” a user captioned a photo of Markle wearing the “RAISING THE FUTURE” shirt.

Markle has a history of supporting small businesses — especially those that champion women empowerment.

For example, the Duchess of Sussex’s jewelry during Global Citizen’s VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World broadcast, paid special tribute to both her future daughter and women around the world.

Markle, who shares son Archie, 2, with Prince Harry, paired her Carolina Herrera floral print dress with the Woman Power Charm Necklace from Awe Inspired. The necklace, which costs $140, showcases a raised first with a purple amethyst set in a cross.

According to the brand, which celebrates “intersectional feminism and social justice,” the symbol “combines the female Venus symbol with a protesting fist.” They add: “It is embellished with a genuine purple amethyst, a protective stone associated with abundance and enlightenment.”

The jewelry choice was especially poignant given the content of Markle’s speech for the event. She highlighted the importance of uplifting women around the world — especially in the time of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Markle even gave her future daughter a sweet shoutout during her speech. She said: “My husband and I are thrilled to soon be welcoming a daughter. It’s a feeling of joy we share with millions of other families around the world. When we think of her, we think of all the young women and girls around the globe who much be given the ability and the support to lead us forward.”