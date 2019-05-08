Duchess Meghan Markle stepped out for the first time since giving birth, looking as radiant as ever in a white sleeveless trench coat-dress from Wales Bonner and (impressively) ultra-high heels!

On Wednesday, May 8, the Duchess and Prince Harry walked out at St. George’s Hall in Windsor Castle (A.K.A. where they held their royal wedding reception) carrying their two-day-old baby boy. The couple looked so happy and so beautiful, grinning from ear to ear, as they presented him to the world.

Duchess Meghan appeared her normal stylish self in sleeveless white collared dress from Wales Bonner decorated in gold buttons down the front and a tie waist. She kept the rest of her look quite simple, accessorizing with nude pumps and a delicate Yellow Gold 3 Turquoise Mini Bezel Dangle necklace from Jennifer Meyer Jewelry.

She glowed wearing minimal, natural-looking makeup, with her nails painted a pretty beige-pink (baby pink, perhaps?) and her hair worn down and slightly undone.

Baby Sussex arrived on Monday, May 6, weighing 7 lbs. and 3 oz. Since then, the world could hardly wait to see the royal family with their newest edition.

On Wednesday, the couple gushed over their son together. “Parenting’s amazing,” Prince Harry said. “We’re just thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy. We’re just going to spend as much time with him as he slowly starts to grow up.”

When someone asked Meghan what it’s been like, she sweetly responded, “It’s magic. It’s pretty amazing. I have the best two guys in the world, so I’m really happy.”

As for the new royal, he seems to be handling all the attention well. “He has the sweetest temperament,” the Suits actress shared. Harry agreed, joking, “I don’t know where he gets that from!”

“He’s just been a dream. It’s been a special couple of days,” the Duchess added. “Thank you everybody for the well wishes and the kindness it just means so much.”

