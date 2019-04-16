Anna Wintour has never been hesitant to share her honest thoughts when it comes fashion — and now this includes her opinions on Meghan Markle’s maternity wear.

In Vogue’s latest “Go Ask Anna” video, one person asked for the Editor-in-Chief’s tips for pregnancy dressing. That’s when Wintour revealed that she’s been “very taken” by Meghan Markle’s maternity looks, particularly how she’s maintained the same fashion vibe.

“When pregnant I think it’s important to continue wearing your own personal style,” the Vogue editor said. “I never understand why women suddenly decide they want to hide their pregnancy. Why not celebrate it? It’s an incredibly joyful time in a woman’s life and it’s nothing to be hidden or be ashamed of. Much better in a way to flaunt it, so go for it.”

As fixated as we are on the mom-to-be, Wintour herself also expressed a major interest in the Duchess’ fashion before her pregnancy. Back in January, the British icon revealed that she thought her wedding dress “was brilliant.”

“It was sophisticated. It was chic. It was grown-up,” she said in a video. “It was an English designer, albeit one that was working for a French house, which in a way was a message to the world: Yes, I’m from somewhere else, but I belong.”

On April 15 at the 2019 Women in the World Summit in New York, Wintour once again admired the wife of Prince Harry. In discussion with Tina Brown, Wintour said that she thinks the Suits actress has brought “modernity to the royal family in a way that is inspiring.”

According to Page Six, Wintour even exclaimed that the Duchess has inspired her to wear suits more often. When speaking to her signature uniform — blunt bob, sunglass and dresses — Wintour commented that even though it’s easier to wear the same thing, it can get a bit boring.

“Maybe it’s a little bit boring and time to change. I’ve been thinking a lot about suits recently so … thank you to the Duchess of Sussex!”

It seems like the famously hard-to-impress Wintour has a bit of a style crush on Meghan Markle. Who could blame her?

