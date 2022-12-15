Ending on a vibrant note. For her final engagements as a working member of the royal family, Meghan Markle purposely added color to her wardrobe.

In March 2020 — nearly two months after Meghan, 41, and Prince Harry, 38, announced their decision to “step back” as senior royals — the couple, who had been living in Canada, returned to the U.K. to transition out of their roles.

“Until that last week in the U.K., I rarely wore color,” the California native said in episode five of her and her husband’s Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, which hit the streaming platform on Thursday, December 15. “I never wanted to upstage or ruffle any feathers, so I just tried to blend in. But, I wore a lot of color that week. It just felt like, ‘Well, let’s just look like a rainbow.”

Harry added: “It was our opportunity to go out with a bang.”

First up on their farewell tour was the Endeavour Fund Awards on March 5, for which Meghan was an eye-catching sight in a bright blue dress by Victoria Beckham. It was also that night that she and Harry took the iconic umbrella picture, which captured them smiling as raindrops surrounded them.

Next, the lovebirds commanded attention at the Mountbatten Music Festival. The Suits alum looked radiant in a red Safiyaa cape dress teamed with rosy pointed toe-pumps. Harry, for his part, looked dapper in his military uniform that perfectly matched the fiery hue of his wife’s gown. (The occasion marked Harry’s final public appearance as Captain General of the Royal Marines.)

On March 9, Meghan and Harry attended the Commonwealth Day Service. The Bench author was a must-see in an all-green ensemble by Emilia Wickstead. Her getup included an emerald cape dress, a coordinating fascinator, nude pumps and a forest-colored bag by Gabriella Hearst.

Meghan’s closing outfits came after she sported a number of understated pieces as she worked to adjust to life in the U.K.

In episode three of Harry & Meghan, which started streaming on December 8, the “Archetypes” podcast host explained that she was really intentional about what she wore.

“There was thought [in not wearing color],” Meghan explained. “To my understanding, you can’t ever wear the same color as Her Majesty if there’s a group event. But then, you also should never be wearing the same color as one of the other more senior members of the family.”

She added: “So, I was like, ‘Well, what’s a color that they’ll probably never wear? Camel? Beige? White?'” she said. “I wore a lot of muted tones, but it was also so I could just blend in. I’m not trying to stand out here. So, there’s no version of me joining this family and trying to not do everything I could to fit in. I don’t want to embarrass the family.”

Meghan was synonymous with tan trenches, camel coats and black and navy blue dresses. Other hues she sported included soft pinks, gray and sometimes yellow.

Vol. 1 and 2 of Harry & Meghan are currently streaming on Netflix.