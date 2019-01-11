While Meghan Markle spent much of her two-week royal tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand last fall in darling dresses and heels (how the pregnant royal did it, we’ll never know!), she and Prince Harry did get to dress down every now and again. For a visit to the Redwoods Tree Walk in Rotorua, New Zealand, on October 31, 2018, the Duchess of Sussex rocked a pair of Birdies flats that promptly sold out, but the royals’ preferred Starling Slipper is now back in stock — at least for the time being!

For their outdoorsy hike, the mom to be sported a pair of black Outland Denim Harriet skinny jeans with a jewel-tone Givenchy sweater, Oslo down jacket she borrowed from her hubby and the Birdies loafers.

Duchess Meghan’s First Pregnancy Is Shaping Up to Be a Stylish One — See Her Best Maternity Fashion Moments

The $120 black smoking slipper is made of a classic vegan velvet and features a no-slip rubber sole, which made them up for the task of traversing the forested New Zealand terrain. Oh, and while flats can be hit or miss as far as comfort is concerned, the brand is known for its special seven-layer cushion technology that molds to your feet as you wear them — perfect for the pregnant royal.

Meghan Markle Wears $218 Hatch Maternity Dress During Her Visit to Smart Works Charity

After the former Suits actress sported the preppy pair on Halloween, they sold out fast (as most things the Duchess and her sister-in-law Kate Middleton wear do), but the San Francisco-based brand has since restocked the design. In fact, they are currently available on its website in sizes five to 12.

Meghan Markle’s Standout Hair Moments: Her Best Updos, Ponytails, Blowouts and More

So whether you are looking for a comfy alternative to your usual workwear pumps or want to upgrade your off-duty shoe situation à la Markle, here’s your chance to snag the affordable style.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!