While we still don’t know what wedding dress designer Meghan Markle is going to wear for her highly anticipated May 19 nuptials to Prince Harry, we now have an idea of what she might smell like! Floris London, the centuries-old British perfumer with a royal warrant from Queen Elizabeth II, has confirmed that it submitted a bespoke citrus-inspired scent from its private collection for Meg to wear on her big day.

While details of Harry and Meghan’s wedding have been largely under wraps, the manager of Floris’ historic Jermyn Street store in London told reporters that the brand, which has held a royal warrant since 1820, submitted a custom scent based on its existing Bergamotto di Positano perfume to Kensington Palace for consideration.

Prepare to Reconsider Your Life Decisions: Meghan Markle Is Making Boot-Cut Denim Cool

According to the brand, Bergamotto di Positano is a unisex eau de parfum “that evokes the warmth of a Mediterranean sea breeze, sunshine and clear shimmering water.” Bergamot, mandarin and orange blossom give the fragrance a sunny freshness and are balanced by warm notes of amber, ginger and wood. While Markle’s custom blend will not be available to the public, Bergamotto di Positano retails for $180.

In the past, Markle has spoken about her love of fragrance — especially citrus scents like Oribe Côte d’Azur Eau de Parfum (which also features bergamot) and Jo Malone London’s unisex Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne — so it is no surprise Floris opted to create a Mediterranean-inspired, not-too-sweet scent for the bride-to-be.

Meghan Markle’s Engagement Style: Her Best Fashion Moments on the Road to Becoming a Royal

If Meg chooses to wear Floris, she would seemingly be following in the footsteps of the Queen. While it has never been confirmed, it is believed Queen Elizabeth II wore the brand’s White Rose eau de toilette — a bouquet-like mix of carnation, iris, jasmine and, of course, rose — on her wedding day in 1947.

The Markle Effect: See How Prince Harry’s Style Has Changed Since Meeting Meghan Markle

Princess Diana did not wear a Floris scent for a 1981 wedding to Prince Charles, instead opting for Quelques Fleurs by Houbigant Paris, but the royal brand did play a role in Prince William and Kate Middleton’s April 2011 nuptials. Clarance Palace confirmed that the Duchess of Cambridge wore the romantic White Gardenia Petals by small London-based perfumery Illuminum for the ceremony, but Floris created a private blend called Wedding Bouquet for the big day and even has a piece of Will and Kate’s wedding cake in their shop.