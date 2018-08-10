Royal PSA for your Friday Morning: Meghan Markle’s Club Monaco Shoanah Pleated dress that she wore to the wedding of Charlie van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks on Saturday, August 4 (her 37th birthday, coincidentally), is being re-stocked. Today.

The frock, which almost immediately sold out after she sported it last week, is available in limited quantities starting this morning until it sells out once again. Some details: the sleek number retails for $328 and will be available only on the US and Canadian website for the brand.

If you’re lusting over the dress but don’t know how to wear it, here’s Markle’s strategy: the newly-minted Duchess of Sussex wore the modest and contemporary dress with a pair of Aquazurra Deneuve Slingback pumps and a fascinator perfectly perched on the crown of her head. Oh, and she added cool round retro sunnies, because Markle is bringing a cool-girl vibe to royal dressing.

This isn’t the first time a brand that Markle has worn has reissued the styles that she loves. Prior to her May 19 nuptials, Baublebar brought back its Peacemaker ring for a limited time. She had originally worn the piece in an Instagram selfie before ditching the influencer life for duchess duties. Mother Jeans also brought back her Looker ankle fray jeans which originally sold out during her first public appearance with Prince Harry at the Invictus Games last year, and Finlay and Co. also resurrected sunglasses that she wore to the same couple debut.

Craving some more Duchess Meghan fashion inspiration? Check out her best royal style and engagement moments here! And once you do that, ready your wallet — the Shoanah dress restock is sure to sell like hotcakes.

