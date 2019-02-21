Meghan Markle’s love of dainty jewelry is well known, and now the mom-to-be — ahem, mum-to-be — has as delicate new accessory with a sweet meaning. Leaving NYC after her baby shower on Wednesday, February 20, the Duchess of Sussex was spotted wearing the $850 Jennifer Meyer 18-karat yellow gold “Mummy” necklace that is all kinds of cute.

While it’s unclear if the pregnant royal was gifted the piece during her shower or already had it in her collection, it’s the first time she’s been seen wearing the design that features the popular English pronunciation of “mommy.”

It should come as no surprise that Duchess Meghan’s entire outfit was a masterclass in busy-mom-to-be chic. Looking like a native New Yorker ahead of her flight back to the U.K., she rocked a pair of $98 black Lululemon Align leggings and a matching $88 Ingrid & Isabel Active Side Zip Jacket with her Jennifer Meyer neckpiece. It’s the same combo we imagine her wearing during her beloved yoga practice.

But since she was heading to the airport and not the mat, she kept the all-black-everything mood going with her $180 Adidas UltraBoost sneakers and $395 Cuyana Le Sud Leather Weekender (while we doubt that was her only piece of luggage for her whirlwind trip to the Big Apple, we wouldn’t put it past the one-time lifestyle blogger to be an expert packer).

Oh, and let’s not forgot about that Rectify baseball cap. A far cry from the fascinators and tiaras we’ve grown accustomed to seeing Markle wear, it appears the causal topper may have actually been a gift from one of her BFFs. Her friend and former Suits co-star Abigail Spencer was seen arriving at the royal’s baby shower with the hat (a promotional item from her Netflix show), and then hours later she was rocking the same one. Coincidence? We think not.

Leave it to Duchess Meghan to give Us so much to obsess over with a seemingly simply athleisure ensemble. But there is a no denying the gold “Mummy” necklace is the most sentimental part of the look.

