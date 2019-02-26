The 2019 Oscars have officially come and gone, meaning awards show season has come to a close. The star-studded red carpets brought us some killer fashion that included lots of gorgeous pumps, stilettos and sandals. As beautiful as they look, anyone who’s worn a pair of heels they love knows the pain that can come with wearing them. Now just imagine that pain while walking a crowded red carpet all night. Which why celebs and their stylists came up with a solution to relieve these high-heel woes— CBD oil.

Melissa McCarthy told correspondents on the E! Live From the Red Carpet special before the 91st Academy Awards on Sunday, February 24, that she used a bit of CBD oil between her toes. We couldn’t really see the heels the Can You Ever Forgive Me? star was wearing underneath her Brandon Maxwell jumpsuit, but her quick change into an Adidas jumpsuit for the Vanity Fair afterparty makes us think they weren’t the most comfortable.

Even though CBD beauty is only really starting to hit the mainstream now, this little trick has been in the back pocket of celebrity stylists for years. According to Hollywood Reporter, Kate Walsh — stylist to A-listers like Rachel Weisz, Margot Robbie, and Selena Gomez — has turned to luxe CBD brands like Lord Jones often. Erica Cloud is another stylist who has reportedly recommended this red carpet tip to her clients.

Back in 2018, Mandy Moore told Coveteur that she was trying this for the 76th annual Golden Globes, thanks to her long-time stylist. “I asked her if there was some kind of numbing cream, and she was like, ‘No! [Try] Lord Jones CBD Oil,’” she told the publication while getting ready for the red carpet.

The legalization of marijuana and its offshoots will only continue to boost the CBD beauty industry. Which means we’ll likely hear of more and more stars leaning on this red carpet heel hack.

