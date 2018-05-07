Move over Victoria’s Secret, there’s some bigger wings in town. Katy Perry’s 2018 Met Gala outfit was so huge she had to travel in a vintage convertible to the NYC event, because her massive white and gold wings couldn’t be contained.

The 33-year-old American Idol judge’s Versace ensemble — inspired by this year’s Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination theme — featured a gold minidress, knee-high boots and larger-than-life gold and white angel wings. Perry stunned the crowd with her outfit and paused at one point on the steps to kneel in prayer.

The California native took to Instagram earlier that same day to tease her excitement for the night. “And I wonder what number 7 is ….” she captioned a post with six pictures from each year she’s been at the benefit ball. She also added a gold star emoji and an emoji of an angel baby.

The “Dark Horse” songstress — who is known for her creative costumes — continued to document her prep in a series of Instagram Stories, including one of herself getting a facial, followed by a clip of her eating a pasta meal.

“Just a little light meal before the met, Lay off me I’m starving!” she captioned the video followed by a a picture of someone delivering White Castle hamburgers to her glam room. “They’re going to have to wheel me to the Met,” she captioned the pic.

Perry later took in the moments before her red carpet arrival by capturing screaming fans from the window of her car.

