Swoon alert! Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen gave fans all the feels as they took the red carpet together at the 2018 Met Gala on Monday, May 7, looking flawless as ever.

The 37-year-old model stunned in a skin-baring, eco-friendly yellow gown designed by Versace while the 40-year-old New England Patriots star coordinated with his love in a black tux with yellow embellishment — giving off a Beauty and the Beast vibe.

The couple, who tied the knot in a Santa Monica, California, wedding in February 2009, looked absolutely in awe of each other as they posed closely for photos, where Brady couldn’t keep his hands off the Brazilian beauty.

And it wasn’t just on the carpet that the two got into date mode. Prior to stepping out at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City for the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination-themed event, Bundchen took to Instagram to give a sweet shout-out to her beau.

“Hello, everyone, we are almost arriving at the Met, and do you want to see my cute date?” she said in a video before panning the camera to the blushing NFL star. “Isn’t he a cutie, guys?”

The mom of two also added a selfie where she described what she was wearing to the star-studded event.

“Ready to go! Thank you @versace for working so hard to make me an eco dress. The fabric and lining used are both 100% organic silk ecologically dyed, the threads are 100% organic cotton and everything is certificated as GOTS: Global Organic Textile Standard,” she captioned the stunning photo. “Thank you to my super team @hungvanngo @davidvoncannon @georgecortina and @deborahlippman for getting me ready for tonight!”

Bundchen and Brady share two kids together, son Benjamin, 8, and daughter Vivian, 5. The quarterback also shares eldest son, John Edward, 10, with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!