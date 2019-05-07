Irina Shayk was a beauty on the 2019 Met Gala pink carpet. But it wasn’t just her plunging blue velvet Burberry gown we admired. Her sleek hairstyle was also quite a thing of beauty.

And we got the inside scoop on how exactly hairstylist Harry Josh created the look.

“We wanted something ultra-chic, ultra-simple and clean,” he told Us exclusively. “I guess you could call it the anti-camp.”

He explained that since the dress was so dramatic, they wanted to keep the beauty element paired down.

He started by prepping the hair with a small amount of Aveda Smooth Infusion Style-Prep Smoother in damp strands. “It’s a light cream-based prepping lotion that makes hair smooth and shiny.” To add a bit of body, he also used a few pumps of their Phomollient Styling Foam.

From there, he blow dried the model’s hair straight using the Harry Josh Pro Tools Ultra Light Dryer and Harry Josh Pro Tools Brush, which prevents hair from splitting to keep it sleek and radiant — this was especially important, since he had to aggressively brush it all back from the roots to the ends to get it so slick.

Scraping up all the pieces so there were no loose ends, he tightly pulled her strands back into a pony at the center of her head, securing it with an elastic. To turn it into an elegant and tight bun, he wrapped the hair around the holder and pinned into place.

To keep everything locked in, he used Aveda Air Control Light Hold Hair Spray. In short, quick bursts, he sprayed it about six to eight inches from the head for a flexible but secure hold.

The end result: “Super chic, super clean and understated,” said Josh.

Is it ever!

