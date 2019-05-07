Things can get pretty hectic on the red carpet at the Met Gala, but Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen still managed to find time to sneak in a quick kiss.

The New England Patriots quarterback, 41, and the supermodel, 38, arrived at the 2019 event at the Metropolitan Museum of Modern Art in New York City looking more in love than ever. Bündchen, dressed in a pink Dior dress, lovingly rested her hand on Brady’s chest as they posed for photographers.

Before heading inside, the couple leaned into each other for a smooch on the lips. The Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life author was all smiles as she pulled away from the athlete, who looked dapper in a burgundy velvet suit jacket, black trousers, a white button-down shirt and a bow tie.

Bündchen revealed on Instagram earlier in the night that Dior creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri designed her “beautiful and sustainable” dress. Brady, for his part, teased his Instagram followers with a black-and-white photo of himself all suited up, writing, “What color you think we’re going with???”

The pair, who share son Benjamin, 9, and daughter Vivian, 6, have been staples at the Met Gala for more than a decade. They even served as co-chairs with Katy Perry and Pharrell Williams in May 2017.

Brady, who is also the father of son John, 11, with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan, and Bündchen celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary in February with a pair of sweet Instagram posts.

“Ten years ago, I didn’t realize how much I could love you and the family we created together. My heart is so full and I am so blessed!” the NFL star wrote. “I know our journey has not been easy, but the challenges we have overcome have made our bond stronger and our love grow deeper. Thank you for loving me, for supporting my dreams, and for nurturing our family in the way that only you could. You are my rock, my love and my light! I love you and I love our family! #bosslady.”

In her post, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel echoed, “I can’t believe it’s already been 10 years since we’ve chose to walk this life together… and what incredible 10 years we’ve had! There is nothing that I love more in this world than you and our family. Thank you for being on this journey with me and for doing the work that it takes to make it so special. May we continue growing together, walking side by side supporting and loving one another for many many years to come. Te amo tanto.”

