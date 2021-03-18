Billie Eilish Wore a Wig to Cover Her Blonde Hair at the 2021 Grammys

Blondes really do have more fun, and when you’re Billie Eilish, part of the fun is keeping your hair color transformation on the down low for … wait for it … 6 weeks!

Do the math, and it’s evident that the 19-year-old singer had to wear a black and neon green wig for quite some time — including to the 2021 Grammy Awards on Sunday, March 14 — to disguise her new ‘do, as it takes several processes to bleach hair to her new buttery hue.

Eilish first revealed her new platinum blonde hair color via an Instagram post on March 17, which essentially sent the internet into a tizzy. The debut post, which currently has more than 22 million views, only fueled the conspiracy theories that Eilish had been hiding her new hair color under a wig for weeks.

TikTokers were quick to point out that not only was Eilish wearing a Gucci jaquard-print bucket hat that effectively covered her roots at the Grammys, but also that in recent appearances the singer’s roots we’re seemingly too neon, with no natural color poking through.

Fans suspicions were proved correct when hairstylist Lissa Renn took to Instagram on March 17 to show some behind the scenes photos of the “Therefore I Am” singer’s hair color transformation.

She captioned the post, which has since been deleted from her Instagram page, “The process is real when you’re doing it right. 6 weeks to get all the black out of her ends without damaging it, along with her following my strict haircare regime. We actually loved all the stages of lifting the color too but the end result is 🔥🔥🔥.”

This would mean that Eilish started coloring hair blonde at the beginning of February 2021.

Renn said in another Instagram post, also from March 17, “So proud & honored! Billie has been a client of ours for 6+ years now, so fun to watch her grow and evolve as an artist and woman. I am incredibly grateful for her trust in me to create her new style & the beginning of a new era!”

The “new era” is something the Grammy Award winner teased back in December 2020. During an Instagram Live, Eilish said, “I’m changing it [my hair] after the doc comes out,” referring to her documentary The World’s a Little Blurry. “It will be the end of an era. I’m going to give you a new era.”

She certainly delivered on her promise. Even though she kept her new color under lock and key (and a wig!) for quite some time, we’re still loving her new look!