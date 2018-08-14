Michael Kors is here is to make counting steps chic. The iconic New York fashion house has once again partnered with Google Wear OS for a new addition to its Michael Kors Access collection — the Runway Smartwatch. Rather then start from scratch with an original design as it has in the past, the brand decided to give one of its existing iconic timepieces a 21st century upgrade.

The suped-up version of the Runway is not Michael Kors’ first foray into the smartwatch game, but it is the line’s most tricked-out model. In addition to offering fitness features like untethered GPS to more accurately track runs and walks, heart rate monitoring and swim-proof functionality, the timepiece is also compatible with Google Pay and Google Assistant, which means you can make purchases, manage tasks and ask those pressing questions like “where should I go for ice cream” right from your wrist.

And then there is the style element. For those looking for an alternative to the high-tech, minimalist vibes offered by the Apples, Samsungs and FitBits of the world, the Michael Kors versions are much more fashion minded.

The Runway has an oversized 41mm touchscreen face that, in addition to feeling like a fun piece of chunky jewelry, also functionally displays time, heart rate and more all at once. It comes in three stainless steel platings (gold, rose gold and silver) and has leather and silicone (a first for the brand!) strap options, too. Oh, and there are also pave-encrusted versions for a glitzier effect.

Priced between $295 and $395, the Runway smartwatch won’t start shipping until September or October, but you can place a pre-order now on MichaelKors.com. And, rest assured, it can paired with both iPhones and Androids.

