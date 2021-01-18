Michelle Obama's Makeup-Free Selfie Is a Thing of Beauty

A natural beauty. Michelle Obama shared a makeup-free photo of herself rocking her natural curls and it’s beautifully empowering.

On Sunday, January 17, the former first lady thanked her followers for wishing her a happy birthday alongside a beautiful black-and-white selfie. “Thank you all for the lovely birthday wishes,” she wrote in the accompanying caption. “I know this past year has been difficult for us all on so many levels, so I just hope you all are taking care of yourselves and finding joy in the smallest moments. Love you all. 💕”

In the stunning images, the 57-year-old wears her natural curls down and not a stitch of makeup. Fans flooded the comments praising the Becoming author for her beauty and grace.

“The queen energy that this pic exudes…,” one user commented. “Okay ‘Chelle!!! Come on through with the natural glow!!!!! ❤️ Happy Birthday,” another person wrote.

Meanwhile, her husband and former President of the United States Barack Obama shared a throwback pic of his missus in honor of her big day. “Happy birthday to my love, my partner, and my best friend. Every moment with you is a blessing,” he wrote alongside a pic of a young Michelle wearing gold hoop earrings and an orange tank top. “Love you, Miche.”

Of course, this isn’t the first time Michelle has embraced and showcased her natural beauty. She appeared on the December 2018/January 2019 cover of Essence wearing her hair naturally curly. In an interview with The Zoe Report, the hair stylist behind the look, Yene Damtew, said it was important to the cover star to show off her spiral textured hair.

“It definitely was a moment — and still is a moment — for Mrs. Obama, the former First Lady of the United States and the first Black First Lady of the United States to be on the cover of a major publication with her natural hair,” Dametew told the Zoe Report in November 2018. “It was an important moment for us to showcase, because she does wear her hair natural. We’ve seen little tabloid-y pictures of her on vacation or on Martha’s Vineyard with natural texture. This was a moment where we discussed the cover, and where she wanted to showcase it.”

She clearly still wants to show off this side of herself to the public — and the public clearly loves to see it!

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)