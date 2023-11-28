Couples who dress together, stick together — and Michelle Williams and husband Thomas Kail are proof.

The couple made a rare joint appearance at the Gotham Awards on Monday, November 27, in coordinated black outfits.

Williams, 43, wore a Schiaparelli black bustier top and a black asymmetrical skirt from the Italian brand’s fall 2023 ready-to-wear collection. The bustier featured a plunging neckline and decorative spiral-like three dimensional detailing on the bust. It cinched in at the waist before fanning out slightly at the sides.

Williams accessorized the look with a Bel Perron spiral torque necklace featuring two-tiered pearls as well as an oversized ring.

For glam, she wore her short cropped blonde hair parted to the side and sported black eyeliner, rosy cheeks and subtle pink lipstick.

Kail, 45, also opted for black. The Broadway theater director wore a classic tailored double-breasted suit with black dress shoes, a white button down shirt and a black tie featuring thin white stripes.

The couple originally met on the set of FX’s Fosse/Verdon, which was released in April 2019. Kail served as one of the show’s executive producers, while Williams played one of the lead roles — actress and dancer Gwen Verdon.

Shortly afterwards, Williams and Kail got married in 2020. They share a son — Hart Kail, whom they also welcomed in 2020 – and as a second child born in 2022, whose name has yet to be revealed. Williams is also mother to Matilda Ledger, 18, whom she shared with late actor Heath Ledger.

Williams and Kail have managed to maintain a private relationship and are rarely photographed together on the red carpet — which only makes their stylish appearances all the more memorable.

They made their debut as a couple in January 2020 at the Golden Globes. There, Williams wore a custom orange Louis Vuitton one-shoulder gown with blue shoulder detailing. Kail joined her on the red carpet in a simple black suit and tie.

Later that same month, Williams and Kail graced the red carpet again at the SAG Awards, where they again coordinated in all black. Williams wore an elegant off-the-shoulder black floor-length gown while Kail opted once more for a classic black suit and tie.

In March 2023, Kail accompanied Williams at the Oscars. There, she wore a white Chanel Haute Couture gown with a sheer cape embellished with crystals. Kail stuck to a classic black tuxedo to coordinate with his wife’s understated look.

The last time the couple was photographed publicly before Monday night was at the 2023 Tony Awards in June. For the glitzy event, Kail again opted for a fail-proof black suit and tie while Williams stunned in a sequined silver dress.