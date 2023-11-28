The 33rd annual Gotham Awards took place in New York City on Monday, November 27, and the red carpet was filled with memorable looks to mark the occasion.

Barbie took the world by storm in July , and it appears that the Barbiecore fashion phenomenon is still going strong — thanks to Margot Robbie, who plays the titular doll in the Greta Gerwig-directed film. Robbie, 33, graced the Monday red carpet, wearing a dress inspired by 1964 “Black Magic Ensemble” Barbie. The look featured a black Prada strapless dress and matching sheer cape.

Laura Dern also showed her support for the doll, rocking a black and pink Barbie t-shirt underneath a sleek black satin trouser suit.

Rustin actor Colman Domingo, meanwhile, added a pop of color to the red carpet in a pair of bright canary yellow trousers, which he paired with a classic black tuxedo blazer, white collared shirt and black bowtie.

Keep scrolling to see these looks and more: