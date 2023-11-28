Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

The Best Red Carpet Looks From the 2023 Gotham Awards

By
Gotham Awards 2023 Red Carpet
17
FilmMagic; Getty Images; FilmMagic

The 33rd annual Gotham Awards took place in New York City on Monday, November 27, and the red carpet was filled with memorable looks to mark the occasion.

Barbie took the world by storm in July , and it appears that the Barbiecore fashion phenomenon is still going strong — thanks to Margot Robbie, who plays the titular doll in the Greta Gerwig-directed film. Robbie, 33, graced the Monday red carpet, wearing a dress inspired by 1964 “Black Magic Ensemble” Barbie. The look featured a black Prada strapless dress and matching sheer cape.

Laura Dern also showed her support for the doll, rocking a black and pink Barbie t-shirt underneath a sleek black satin trouser suit.

Rustin actor Colman Domingo, meanwhile, added a pop of color to the red carpet in a pair of bright canary yellow trousers, which he paired with a classic black tuxedo blazer, white collared shirt and black bowtie.

Amazon

Deal of the Day

33 Best Extended Cyber Week Deals on Amazon View Deal

Keep scrolling to see these looks and more:

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

In this article

Ali Wong

Aunjanue Ellis Taylor
1257369073brad 206

Bradley Cooper
1335283804carey mulligan 206

Carey Mulligan

Charles Melton

Colman Domingo

Greta Gerwig

Havana Rose Liu

Jharrel Jerome
1298060636julianne 206

Julianne Moore
1251324523laura_dern_290x206

Laura Dern
Margot Robbie Promised Barbie Movie Would Make -1 Billion Dollars at Box Office

Margot Robbie
1251217691michelle_williams_290x206

Michelle Williams
See Natalie Portman as Female Thor for the 1st Time

Natalie Portman
1251224705penelope_cruz_290x206

Penelope Cruz
1251211457rachel_mcadams_290x206

Rachel McAdams

Teyana Taylor

More Stories