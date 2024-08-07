Mike Colter has entered the beauty industry.

Colter, 47, exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about his and wife Iva Colter’s new haircare line, Niles + Chaz, which the couple named after their daughters, Nyla, 8, and Giselle, 5. “It’s focused on mixed heritage children who have interesting, curly, multi textured hair,” he said of the brand, which carries shampoo, detangler, styling gel cream and a revival spray — all under $30.

“It’s something that I think is a kid-based brand that people are going to love,” Mike, told Us while promoting his upcoming action comedy The Union. “Check it out!”

Mike and Iva, 49, launched Niles + Chaz in June after being inspired by their own journey to find clean and effective hair care for their children. The vegan line is designed to empower children and embrace their curls.

“We started our entrepreneurial journey as a family out of necessity and a desire to improve our children’s lives,” Mike and Iva said in a statement. “We were constantly frustrated by the lack of clean and effective hair care products for mixed-texture hair, leading us to tirelessly search for solutions that always fell short.”

The couple continued, “Our journey also coincided with a transitional time in our careers, but it was during this period that the idea for our business was born. We wanted to teach our girls resilience and the power of bouncing back even stronger when faced with challenges. And so, with mixed-texture hair as our inspiration, we embarked on this adventure together as a family.”

Mike and Iva met while studying at Rutgers University. The couple tied the knot in 2016 and welcomed Nyla in 2015. They again expanded their family in 2018 with the birth of Giselle.

Niles + Chaz is available to shop at nilesandchaz.com.

The Union hits Netflix on Friday August 16.

With reporting by Kat Pettibone