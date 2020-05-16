For many, adjusting to a new normal amid the coronavirus outbreak has been a struggle. But for Mike Colter, it’s been a breeze.

First thing on his daily agenda? Ridding the house of any bad vibes by burning sage. “It helps to start each day fresh and new,” the Marvel’s Luke Cage alum exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

While the 43-year-old actor has been going out far less than usual, he’s still sticking to his typical tasks — like grooming his beard. “It helps me maintain somewhat of a daily routine,” he notes.

Staying in shape is important to him as well. Because gyms are closed, the fit Evil star has been “thinking outside of the box” when it comes to workouts, he says. “[Exercising with] household items are my go-to these days.”

The South Carolina native has also been spending his days by bonding and playing games with his family. (He and wife Iva Colter share daughter Naiella, 5, and another daughter they welcomed in October 2018.) “I’m used to traveling. A lot,” the Good Fight alum joked in an Instagram post in March. “So to cope with withdrawals I just FaceTime [my family] from another part of the house.”

Still, Colter needs a moment to himself sometimes. The Rutgers University graduate enjoys reading books — his current quarantine pick is People Can’t Drive You Crazy If You Don’t Give Them the Keys by Dr. Mike Bechtle — on his downtime. The closet “is where I go to escape for some peace and quiet,” he notes.

Then to avoid cabin fever, he goes out — wearing a mask, obviously! — for walks with their family dog, Layla. “I’m treasuring my time with her,” says Colter, “although we are certainly taking a lot of walks.”

Keep scrolling to see how Colter spends his typical day in quarantine.