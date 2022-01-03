Last laughs! Miley Cyrus may have had quite the wardrobe malfunction while hosting her New Year’s Eve celebration in Miami, but she’s taking the whole shirt-falling-off-situation in stride.

Not only did the 29-year-old singer handle the moment like a pro in real time, but she also addressed the mishap with a comical Instagram post on Sunday, January 2.

“Get a good look at the top that didn’t stay on very long …. #MileysNewYearsEveParty,” she jokingly captioned a slideshow that showed off her Akna Store silver mesh set.

It didn’t take long for friends and fans to rally behind the “Party in the USA” vocalist. 24K Goldn, who performed during the special, wrote, “Happens to the best of em,” while another fan said, “Handled like a champ.”

Others called out that Cyrus’ outfit change during the clothing crisis made for an equally killer look. After her chain-link top fell off and was tossed to the side, the Hannah Montana alum went backstage to grab a red Saint Laurent blazer.

“You were a professional badass as always. Also, the red blazer outfit TIMELESS ICON!” singer Alli Hagendorf said, while Ali Caldwell said, “That red look was my fave.”

It easy to see why The Last Song actresses was applauded for how she handled the mishap — she didn’t skip a beat on stage. In fact, she even managed to switch up the lyrics to “Party in the USA” on the spot.

She changed the lyrics to her hit song from, “Get to the club in my taxi cab, everybody’s looking at me now. Like, who’s that chick that’s rocking kicks? She gotta be from out of town,” to, “Get to the club in my taxi cab, everybody’s definitely looking at me now. Like, who’s that chick that’s rocking kicks? I’m still in the most clothes that I’ve ever worn on stage.”

She then seemingly addressed the wardrobe malfunction at the end of the New Year’s Eve special. “Thank you so much, everybody, thank you. Tonight show was all about being flexible, rolling with the punches and making the best out of even the worst circumstances,” the Gucci Fragrance ambassador joked. “And that resilience shouldn’t end here. Let’s bring that into the new year with us. We’ve all learned how to expect the unexpected and rather than see it as a problem, let’s see it as an opportunity.”