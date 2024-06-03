Miley Cyrus is a brown-haired beauty.

Cyrus, 31, showed off wispy bangs and chunky highlights while appearing on the cover of W Magazine on Monday, June 3. For the cover shoot, she wore her flat-ironed tresses cascading down her back. Her bangs were cut slightly below her eyebrows. The rest of her glam included subtle winged eyeliner, long lashes and glossy lips.

The singer donned a number of funky outfits throughout the cover shoot, including a mesh bodysuit from Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello and an itty-bitty Gucci shorts that exposed her cheeks. Cyrus paired the pleated design with a matching forest green blouse, black heels complete with rhinestone embellishments and gold hoop earrings.

She also sported a gold sequin minidress from Gucci, a Chanel lavender set, a polka dot shawl from Dolce & Gabbana and more.

During her interview, Cyrus opened up about her close friendship with Gucci’s creative director, Sabato De Sarno.

“Sabato and I became close friends in an instant,” she gushed. “He’s one of those people who … I could honestly call, and I could feel heard and cared for, which is so rare in fashion.”

Cyrus continued, sharing that her signature scent is Gucci’s Flora fragrance, which retails for $135. “It has become a part of my identity. You know how a certain smell could bring you back to your grandma’s house? In the middle of chaos, it’s like I can smell who I am. My friends know when I am in their home because of the fragrance,” she said.

Cyrus previously debuted her brunette makeover via Instagram in September 2023, after having blonde locks for nearly a decade. In the pic, she modeled a cherry red purse from De Sarno’s debut fashion show after being named the brand’s creative director.

At the time, her hair was parted down the middle and styled in medium-length waves.