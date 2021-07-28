A fantasy land! Miley Cyrus is the face of Gucci’s newest fragrance, Flora Gorgeous Gardenia, and the colorful, flower child meets grunge vibe of it all is simply as chic as it gets.

Juxtaposition was the name of the game for the campaign. Because for every perfectly groomed poodle or pristine Persian cat on set, the 28-year-old singer served up an edgy mullet or black nail polish.

After all, that’s the whole point of the perfume — embracing an “unusual” world with “infinite possibilities.”

“Just as you can delight in drawing out different notes from a bouquet — in this case, the Gardenia, whose scent is unusual, sensual and intense — for the campaign, I had fun building a surreal and enchanting world around Miley Cyrus, creating a playful contrast between this artist with a rock ’n’ roll spirit and a flower universe,” Allessandro Michele, the Creative Director for Gucci, said via a press release.

In the short clip, which was directed by photographer Petra Collins, Cyrus looks insanely cool — and very ‘70s — in a purple Gucci top and high waisted pants.

She also found herself jamming out to a new song, “Delicious,” which was written by Jacqueline Black, Caroline Askew and Conall Ronana Fitzpatrick.

Now onto the fragrance itself! With notes of white gardenia (obviously), pear blossom, jasmine grandiflora, a “touch” of brown sugar and patchouli essence, was inspired by the idea of “mystical powers.”

The bottle is chic as can be too. It comes in a lacquered pink case with the iconic Flora pattern that’s integral to the brand.

While fragrance aficionados can’t get their hands on the product just yet, it will be available at Sephora in early August.

And it’s safe to say that fans already hyped up about the impending launch — just look to the comments on Cyrus’ Instagram post.

“The #FloraFantasy is being who you are. None of us are made with just one ingredient. We all have different notes, some subtle and some bold. Just like Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia,” the “Party in the USA” singer captioned her Instagram post.

“Woooww love this miley I’m gonna buy this ….,” one of the stars followers wrote. Another person chimed in, “I love all the ingredients you’re made from! You are my heart!❤️😍🌹.”

Others couldn’t get over the singer’s chic glam — from her gothic nails to rosy pink lip.

“How it’s legal to be so gorgeous, Miley?? Absolutely stunning,” a fan wrote. “THE MOST BEAUTIFUL SO OBSESSED WITH THIS!!! THE BEST AMBASSADOR,” another added.