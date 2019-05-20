Continuing her *very* stylish Godzilla press tour at the L.A. premiere of the film on Saturday, May 18, Millie Bobby Brown hit the red carpet in a black-and-gold look that was gilded from head to toe. And, lucky for Us, the actress’ mane man Adir Abergel is here with a breakdown of how he managed to coax her chin-length bob into a punky top knot.

Inspired by ’80s punk bands, the celeb hairstylist wanted to “play with layered textures” and bring out the actress’ “youthful spirit.” To complement her frilly polka-dot Oscar de la Renta gown, he chose to weave a blingy gold thread into her ‘do that gave the illusion of creeping into the top knot.

Since the Stranger Things star is currently sporting a chin-grazing bob, Abergel had to be strategic in how he got the short and sweet strands to stay in place. The creative director of hair care line Virtue says preparation is key, so he started by spraying the brand’s Volumizing Primer from root to mid-shaft on her towel dried hair and followed it up with the Virtue 6-in-1 Styler from mid-shaft to end to help combat frizz and boost shine.

After drying the hair with a round brush, Abergel reached for the shimmering gold elastic string he picked from a fabric store. Starting at the hairline of the bottom portion of the hair, he wrapped the thread from root to tip and repeated the process on small sections around the perimeter of the head.

Rather than try to style her tresses immediately into a top knot, the pro pulled her locks into a high ponytail and secured it with an elastic. From there, he twisted it into the messy bun and used the Kristin Ess Refine Signature Finishing Spray and bobby pinks to lock down any loose hairs.

Additional threading added even more sparkle, as did the metallic smokey eye makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan dreamed up. She used the Depth (an ash brown) and Xtreme Black (a rich noir) shades from the Pat McGrath Labs Mothership I Subliminal Eyeshadow Palette alongside the brand’s EYEdols Single Eye Shadow in Enraptured (a gleaming antiqued gold) on the lids and waterline, while a few coats of the FestishEyes Mascara finished off the glittery, golden girl look.

